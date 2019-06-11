Florida man tries to convince deputies cocaine on his nose isn't his, police say

Fabricio Jimenez, 20, was arrested Sunday on drug charges while telling deputies that cocaine on his nose was not his. (Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Sunday morning on drug charges while trying to convince deputies that cocaine found on his nose was not his, police said.

Fabricio Tueros Jimenez, 20, was a passenger in a car that deputies pulled over about 4:30 a.m., authorities said.

A deputy reportedly noticed a white powdery substance around Jimenez's nose that she recognized to be cocaine. The substance was swabbed and tested positive for cocaine, according to police.

Deputies said they also located a backpack that contained 250 grams of marijuana and 13 Xanax pills. A search of Jimenez yielded a small bag of powder cocaine.

Jimenez was arrested without incident, but tried to tell deputies that the cocaine on his nose was not his, police said.

