Florida man told police he stole 75 pool floats for sex so he wouldn't rape women, officials say

Christopher William Monnin, 35, was arrested Thursday for stealing pool floats so he could have sex with them, police said. (Brevard County Sheriff's Office)

PALM BAY, Fla. - A Florida man who was arrested Thursday in connection to a string of pool float thefts reportedly told police he stole the inflatables to have sex with instead of raping women.

Christopher William Monnin, 35, is charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief.

It was about 1:25 a.m. Thursday when officers stopped Monnin on his bicycle as a suspicious person. He was carrying a white garbage bag filled with deflated pool floats, according to an arrest report obtained by the Sebastian Daily newspaper.

After being detained, Monnin led officers to a vacant home where a stash of about 75 inflatables was found, the report said.

The Palm Bay Police Department said that over the past seven months, 13 reports had been made of burglaries in which pool enclosure screens were cut and inflatables were stolen. Officers said that several floats found at the vacant home, including one resembling a large piece of bacon, matched those that had been reported stolen.

Monnin told police that he used the floats to have sex with instead of raping women, according to the report.

“Defendant stated that he sexually gratifies himself with the floats and does this instead of raping women,” an officer said.

Monnin was transported to the Brevard County Jail where his bond was set at $78,500, the Daily reports.