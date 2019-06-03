Florida police foil alleged attempt to smuggle McDonald's into jail

Police at a Florida jail intercepted a stash of McDonald's sandwiches that they believe was meant to be smuggled to inmates. (Clay County Sheriff's Office)

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. - Police in Florida thwarted an attempt to smuggle McDonald's sandwiches into a county jail, the Clay County Sheriff's Office said Thursday.

The stash of fast food items was discovered inside a trash can in the jail's lobby during a daily inspection, the sheriff's office said in a tweet. It is believed that the sandwiches were hidden by a visitor to be retrieved by inmate crews.

The stash also included a tube of Grizzly chewing tobacco, authorities said.

"Though cheeseburgers and tobacco aren’t the worst things ever, just imagine if a search wasn’t done and something much worse was brought inside," the sheriff's office said. "The compromise of security inside our facility is not something we take lightly."

It is not known if anyone has been charged in connection to the incident.

