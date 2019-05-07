Florida woman pulls alligator from yoga pants during traffic stop, police say

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. - A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her yoga pants after being pulled over with a man in a pickup truck early Monday morning, according to police.

Deputies pulled over the truck about 3:15 a.m. after it drove past a stop sign, according to an incident report obtained by WBBH. The 22-year-old male driver told deputies that he and the woman, 25, were coming from an underpass where they were trying to collect frogs and snakes, the report said.

The driver was given a warning for the stop-sign violation before deputies asked to see what wildlife he and the woman had collected to make sure they didn't have anything they weren't supposed to. The woman opened a backpack at her feet to reveal 43 small turtles, police said.

When asked if she had anything else on her, the woman reportedly pulled a foot-long alligator out of her yoga pants.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission was later called to the scene. Due to Florida's wildlife regulations, the reptiles were seized and released.

"Not to be outdone by the #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants Monday morning," the Charlotte County Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.