Home Depot 'bomb threat' turns out to be man warning of 'blowing up' bathroom

WICHITA, Kan. - A report of a bomb threat at a Home Depot in Kansas turned out to be a man warning of a coming bowel movement.

Yes, that's actually a true statement, according to KWCH12.

A person at the Home Depot heard what they claimed was a man making a bomb threat in the store.

"We just had a customer here made what may have been a bomb threat," said the caller. "He said, uh, somebody told me there's a bomb in here and you need to leave the building. He said it three times," the person told 911.

Police were sent to the store, in Wichita, where they discovered what really happened.

The "bomb threat" came from a man in a bathroom stall warning other about what was about to happen. "You all need to get out of here because I'm fixin' to blow it up."

We're sure everyone had a good laugh after the incident.

