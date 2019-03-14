Man blocks arrow with phone while taking photo of armed man, Australia police say

Police in Australia said a man blocked an arrow with his phone after being shot at by another man. (NSW Police Force)

NIMBIN, Australia - Police in Australia said a man unwittingly used his phone to block a shot from another man who fired an arrow at him Wednesday.

According to the NSW Police Force, it was about 9 a.m. when a 43-year-old man pulled into his driveway and noticed another man armed with a bow and arrow standing outside his property. Investigators said the men knew each other.

The resident held up his phone to take a photo of the armed man, who then allegedly engaged the bow and fired. The arrow reportedly pierced the resident's phone, which then hit him in the chin, leaving only a small laceration that did not require medical attention.

Man charged after firing bow and arrow at man - Nimbinhttps://t.co/OdBngjDTtW pic.twitter.com/7iFWHc1wEq — NSW Police Force (@nswpolice) March 13, 2019

Officers were called to the scene where they arrested a 39-year-old man.

The man is charged with armed with intent, assault and malicious damage. He is due in court on April 15, officials said.

