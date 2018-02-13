Metro Detroit man spends at least 10 hours building snow car outside home

Styx tried to tell us - too much time on your hands can be a bad thing. In this case, it's a great thing.

Jacob DiMaria of Dearborn, according to his wife Lizzie DiMaria, spent at least ten hours outside in freezing cold Michigan building a snow car.

He works at Ford and decided to make a snow version of the Ford Mustang outside his home.

The engine runs well in the cold and we're told the car is insured - but coverage doesn't include incidental melting.

The couple also sculpted a snow version of their dog.

Lizzie DiMaria says their dog barks at the snow dog from time to time.

