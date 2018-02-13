Weird News

Metro Detroit man spends at least 10 hours building snow car outside home

Dearborn man makes snow Mustang in front yard

By Ken Haddad
Headline Goes Here

Snow Ford Mustang (WDIV)

Styx tried to tell us - too much time on your hands can be a bad thing. In this case, it's a great thing. 

Jacob DiMaria of Dearborn, according to his wife Lizzie DiMaria, spent at least ten hours outside in freezing cold Michigan building a snow car.

He works at Ford and decided to make a snow version of the Ford Mustang outside his home.

The engine runs well in the cold and we're told the car is insured - but coverage doesn't include incidental melting. 

SNOW CAR_1518530368750.jpg.jpg
SNOW CAR 2_1518530367446.jpg.jpg

The couple also sculpted a snow version of their dog.

Lizzie DiMaria says their dog barks at the snow dog from time to time.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.