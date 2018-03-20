Mysterious 'sea creature' found on Georgia beach

Mystery creature on Georgia beach. Photo is screenshot of YouTube video from ModernGalaxy

Georgia may have their own version of the Loch Ness Monster.

A mysterious sea creature washed up on a beach on Georgia's Wolf Island last week.

Jeff Warren discovered the creature while boating with his son, according to WBIR.

When he saw the creature, he thought it was a dead seal, but upon getting closer, realized it was not.

Warren told WBIR that he went to Skipper's Fish House and locals told him about a legend named "Alty," their own version of the Loch Ness Monster.

The creature has yet to be identified.

