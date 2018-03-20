Mysterious 'sea creature' found on Georgia beach

Georgia may have their own version of the Loch Ness Monster.
A mysterious sea creature washed up on a beach on Georgia's Wolf Island last week.
Jeff Warren discovered the creature while boating with his son, according to WBIR.
When he saw the creature, he thought it was a dead seal, but upon getting closer, realized it was not.
Warren told WBIR that he went to Skipper's Fish House and locals told him about a legend named "Alty," their own version of the Loch Ness Monster.
The creature has yet to be identified.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.