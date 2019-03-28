Weird News

Overdue book returned to Michigan library after 51 years

By Ken Haddad

A library book was returned to a Michigan library this week after more than 50 years.

The Flint Public Library posted on Twitter this week:

The book was last stamped in 1968. The copy of "Life of Charles Dickens" is now back home where it belongs.

