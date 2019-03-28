Overdue book returned to Michigan library after 51 years

A library book was returned to a Michigan library this week after more than 50 years.

The Flint Public Library posted on Twitter this week:

Someone turned in this ridiculously overdue book today. We didn’t have the heart to charge them. It doesn’t matter how late they are, we just want the book back. pic.twitter.com/N2xFIHyBne — Flint Public Library (@flintlibrary) March 27, 2019

The book was last stamped in 1968. The copy of "Life of Charles Dickens" is now back home where it belongs.

