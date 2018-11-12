Police: Man broke into home, got in bed naked with couple watching TV

AUGUSTA, Ga. - A Georgia man is accused of breaking into an Augusta home, rummaging around and then jumping naked into bed with a couple.

News outlets report 29-year-old Christopher Lindner has been arrested on charges including criminal trespassing. A Columbia County Sheriff's Office's report says he broke in last week and jumped into bed with the couple, who was watching television.

Jared McVicker told WFXG-TV his neighbor called to warn him about the encounter he just had with Lindner.

“You wake up in the middle of the night from a peaceful sleep and you get information like that it throws you into DEFCON 4," McVicker said.

Lindner then followed the terrified couple out of their home. Responding deputies reportedly found Lindner lying in a roadway and he fled.

McVicker said he pepper-sprayed Lindner, but it had no effect on him. Lindner then tried to enter a law enforcement vehicle, but was hit was a metal baton and arrested.

Lindner told medical personnel he was under the influence of methamphetamines. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

