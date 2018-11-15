Raccoons drunk on fermented crab-apples cause rabies scare in West Virginia, police say

MILTON, W.V. - A rabid raccoon scare in West Virginia this week led officers to apprehend a pair of furry bandits that turned out to be simply drunk and disorderly.

Officers said they had received a pair of calls about potentially rabid raccoons in the town of Milton. Upon appending one of the animals on Sunday, officers determined that they appeared to be "drunk on crabapples."

Police apprehended a second raccoon on Monday, and both animals were released near the woods unharmed, according to authorities.

The Milton Police Department posted about the incident on Facebook, warning residents to be careful of "staggering and disoriented" raccoons:

More RACCOON headlines:

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.