Lynx screaming at each other. (Twitter screenshot)

If you've ever been in a dead end argument, this video will feel very familiar.

A video posted to Twitter this week shows a pair of lynx screaming at each other. It's an odd sound if you've never heard a lynx. It's almost human-like, but not really.

The video was taken in Avery Lake, Canada. Check it out below:

How your intense twitter argument sounds to everyone else pic.twitter.com/R9yxOwPb14 — Lachlan Markay (@lachlan) May 22, 2018

