'Tinder for Cows' matches livestock for breeding and trading purposes

PETERSFIELD, England - It's Valentine's day on the farm as 'Tinder for cows' is hooking up cattle for breeding across England.

Yahoo Odd News reports an app called "Tudder" - a mix of dating app Tinder and udder - lets farmers swipe right on cattle they might like to buy.

Once they select an animal, farmers are then directed to the SellMyLivestock page, where they can look at more pictures and information before deciding to make a purchase.

Valuable information is available on matters like milk yield and protein content, or calving potential, explained Doug Bairner, CEO of Hectare Agritech which runs SellMyLivestock (SML) and Graindex, a UK-based online agritech trading platform.

"Matching livestock online is even easier than it is to match humans because there's a huge amount of data that sits behind these wonderful animals that predicts what their offspring will be," he said.

Yeah, okay, but does he look that good in real life?

Just like Tinder, farmers use smartphones to first choose whether they are looking for a male or female, swiping through photos - right for yes and left for no - until they find a match.

Tudder connects farmers from all over the country, making trading and breeding easier.

Cattle farmer and Tudder user James Bridger said it's more convenient and less stressing on the cows.

"You've got all this data of its background and everything which if you're not at a market you might not have had the time to go through for every single random animal," he told Reuters in the southern English county of Hampshire.

"There's nothing better than seeing an animal in its home, its natural habitat, rather than putting it on a lorry. If someone calls and wants to come have a look, or even getting it from the picture, it's ideally from that respect, and they're happier for it."

SellMyLivestock has listed the equivalent of $64 million of livestock, feed and bedding to sell in the last year, dispelling notions that farmers are stuck in the past, Bairner said.

"Despite the rest of the world's view of farming, it's actually very technologically driven," he said, citing precision spraying, automated dairy units and genetic science.

