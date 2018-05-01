VIDEO: Cat stuck in Metro Detroit tree evades rescue attempt, scampers down trunk, runs away

Sometimes a cat just wants to be left alone.

A cat caught in a tree for more than a day in Walled Lake successfully evaded an attempt to rescue it on Tuesday.

The cat's owners knew the cat was in the tree. Local 4's Chuck Jackson captured the cat in the tree on Sunday and then again on Monday:

Debating with the boss (wife) on if the cat will get down. She says no way.. I said it got up there it’ll get down. It’s about 30ft up. pic.twitter.com/icfudl3lv5 — Chuck Jackson (@Local4Chuck) April 29, 2018

Update on cat in the tree across the street. It moved but not coming down. Cat’s owner knows it’s up there. I told her to call @TroyMI_Police they are the cat whisperers 😉 pic.twitter.com/GnOThvyZ9c — Chuck Jackson (@Local4Chuck) April 30, 2018

One day later, while crews attempted to rescue the cat, it decided to make a run - or scamper for it. The cat is seen on video jumping down to a lower branch before scattering down the tree trunk, and jumping to the ground. It than ran away, as if it weren't stuck in a tree for days.

Smooth move, cat. Here's the video:

Update on the cat in the tree across the street. It came down unwillingly- see the video from my neighbor. No one knows where it’s at but we suspect it’s on its way to @TroyMI_Police seeking protection? pic.twitter.com/YX8Cw3GJ6l — Chuck Jackson (@Local4Chuck) May 1, 2018

