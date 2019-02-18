Watch this man recreate 'Mona Lisa' on his backyard ice rink

TORONTO - A Canadian man decided to show off his snow art skills by recreating one of the most famous images ever painted on his ice rink.

Robert Greenfield of Toronto recreated Leonardo da Vinci's iconic "Mona Lisa" painting in the snow in his backyard. Luckily for us, he shot a time-lapse video of the whole thing.

“This is not exactly a masterpiece, but I present the Snowna Lisa!” Greenfield wrote on Facebook. “Oh, you think that’s bad? Wait till I tell you it should be hanging in the Igloouvre.”

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.