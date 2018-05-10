West Bloomfield district warns about student plan to bring avocados to school

WEST BLOOMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - West Bloomfield School District leaders are warning parents about a plan organized by students to bring avocados to Abbott Middle School on Friday.

Here is the letter Thursday sent to parents:

For some strange reason many students have organized a plan to bring AVOCADOS to school tomorrow (this has included posting signs around the school as well). Harmless but we are unsure why. We would appreciate your help to keep your avocados at home.

Avocados brought to school that create a disturbance in school will be taken from students and the office staff will be making the biggest dish of guacamole ever! :)

Thank you for your help. I know--middle school, right? We can't make this stuff up! But at least it will be Friday!

So there you have it: Prepare for the biggest dish of guacamole "ever" if these kids break the rules and bring a bunch of avocados to school.

