West Bloomfield doctor admits to prescribing more than 23,000 unnecessary opioid pills to patients

A West Bloomfield doctor admitted to being involved in a scheme to prescribe about 693,000 mg of oxycodone. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A West Bloomfield doctor admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to prescribe thousands of medically unnecessary opioids to patients around Metro Detroit.

Alex Kafi, 70, admitted to being part of a scheme from 2013 through May 2017 in which he wrote medically unnecessary prescriptions for oxycodone in exchange for cash.

Kafi often wrote the prescriptions without ever meeting or communicating with the patients, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Patient marketers provided lists of patients for Kafi, along with $300 per prescription of oxycodone, officials said. Kafi admitted the scheme involved about 693,000 milligrams of oxycodone.

Kafi unlawfully distributed more than 23,000 pills of oxycodone, according to the Department of Justice.

He agreed to forfeit $617,208, which were proceeds of his criminal activity, officials said.

Kafi pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute controlled substances. He will be sentenced Jan. 9 before U.S. District Judge Victoria A. Roberts.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.