West Bloomfield doctor, Monroe recruiter get prison time in massive opioid drug prescription scheme

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A West Bloomfield doctor and a Monroe patient recruiter have been sentenced to prison for running an opioid drug scheme throughout Metro Detroit for years.

Dr. Mark Buzzard, 51, and Joseph James Roe, 49, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute controlled substances, namely the schedule II opioids oxycodone and oxymorphone.

Officials said Roe would recruit "patients" from Monroe to be seen by Buzzard at MV Buzzar P.C. medical clinic in West Bloomfield, which is more than 60 miles away.

The patients would receive medically unnecessary controlled substances, which Roe later sold in the Metro Detroit area or in Tennessee, officials said. Pills traveling from Michigan to Tennessee are referred to as diverting down the "Southern Pipeline."

Both Michigan and Tennessee have seen devastating effects from opioids during this four-year conspiracy, officials said.

"More people die in America every year from prescription drug overdoses than from overdoses of all other drugs combined," Schneider said. "In addition, prescription drug addiction has led to resurgence in heroin use. Physicians who divert prescription drugs to the street market are contributing to this epidemic, and we are focusing our enforcement efforts on stopping them."

Buzzard and Roe were charged with conspiring with five other people to distribute thousands of pills into the community. Oxycodone and oxymorphone are powerful and addictive drugs that are easily abused and can lead to addiction and eventual heroin use, officials said.

Buzzard was sentenced to 72 months in prison and Roe was sentenced to 144 months in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider.

"Physicians have a responsibility to ensure that they are prescribing controlled substances for legitimate use and clearly Buzzard’s actions disregarded this obligation," Special Agent in Charge Timothy J. Plancon said. "Buzzard and members of his drug trafficking organization have betrayed the community’s trust for a long time and they will now be held accountable."

