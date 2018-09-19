West Bloomfield man charged with selling stolen items to Detroit liquor store in retail fraud scheme

A West Bloomfield man has been charged in an organized retail fraud scheme. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A West Bloomfield man has been charged in connection with an organized retail fraud scheme in which stolen items from stores around Metro Detroit were sold to a liquor store in Detroit, according to officials.

Robert Jamal Yono, 37, is accused of running the scheme out of the Omni Liquor Store in the 14700 block of West Seven Mile Road from June 2017 through November 2017.

Officials said Yono would request specific items to be stolen from stores such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. The goods would be stolen to resell, police said.

Yono is charged with conducting a criminal enterprise, five counts of organized retail crime, five counts of receiving and concealing stolen property between $1,000 and $20,000 and three counts of food stamp fraud between $250 and $1,000.

Yono is expected to be arraigned Wednesday.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.