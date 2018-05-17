West Bloomfield man pleads guilty in $8 million health care fraud scheme

Zahir Shah is accused of participating in a scheme involving about $8 million in fraudulent Medicare claims. (WDIV)

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A 48-year-old West Bloomfield man pleaded guilty Thursday for his role in an $8 million Medicare fraud scheme.

Zahir Shah is accused of participating in a scheme involving about $8 million in fraudulent Medicare claims for home health services that were obtained through illegal kickbacks.

Shah said he submitted false certifications to enroll and stay enrolled as a Medicare provider and paid illegal kickbacks to recruiters in exchange for Medicare beneficiary referrals, according to court documents. He then billed Medicare for claims procured through the illegal kickbacks, officials said.

Shah caused a loss of about $8 million to the Medicare program through false claims from 2007 to 2017, according to court documents.

Shah pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit health care fraud and wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to pay and receive kickbacks in connection with Medicare beneficiaries.

He will be sentenced by Judge Avern Cohn, of the Eastern District of Michigan.

