West Bloomfield man shot during attempted shoe robbery

West Bloomfield police are urging residents who are selling something privately to meet at the police station for the sale.

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - A 23-year-old man was sent to a hospital Thursday night after being shot during what should have been a simple shoe sale.

According to police, a 20-year-old man was at his parents' home, located near the intersection of Cove and Middlebelt roads. He was selling shoes online and two buyers showed up with guns.

"Turned out to be a robbery attempt," said West Bloomfield police Chief Michael Patton. "A friend of the seller was there, there was a struggle over a gun, and he was shot in his abdomen."

The robbers left a digital trail that police were able to follow. Authorities said they have already identified both of them.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to contact the West Bloomfield Police Department at 248-975-9200.

