West Bloomfield teen to march in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. - West Bloomfield High School senior, Zachary Crawford is one of three students who will represent Michigan in the 2018 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

“This has been a dream of mine for my entire high school career. Participating in one of the most iconic parades in history is something that not many people can say they have done,” said Crawford.

Crawford auditioned on his alto saxophone this past March. He had to demonstrate his

marching, playing and music selection abilities.

"Zachary worked hard at preparing his saxophone solo piece for his audition and

is now able to reap the benefits of his careful practice,” said Greg Koltyk, Crawford's private saxophone instructor.

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is internationally recognized as the official start of the

holiday season and a uniquely American entertainment extravaganza.

Arriving at Macy's Herald Square, the band will perform for celebrity hosts, a grandstand audience, and more than 50 million TV viewers watching the broadcast live on NBC.



