West Bloomfield woman sentenced for laundering money, opioid distribution

DETROIT - Thursday, Anna Fradlis was sentenced to 18 months in prison and ordered to forfeit $429,000 in cash for laundering proceeds generated by an opioid dispensary.

Boris Zigmond, who employed Fradlis as an office worker, was sentenced in April to 15 years in prison and ordered to forfeit approximately $2.2 million in cash.

Zigmond pleaded guilty to conspiring to distribute oxycodone and conspiring to launder money. According to court documents, agents recovered $429,085 in United States currency from a residence Fradlis occupied and from two safe deposit boxes held in her name.

Eight other individuals -- including two physicians, Jennifer Franklin and Carlos Godoy have already been sentenced for prescribing the unnecessary prescriptions in exchange for $100 per patient. A 10th individual, Rodney Knight, is awaiting sentencing following his guilty plea for participating in the drug conspiracy and for illegally possessing an AK-47 after having previously been convicted of a felony.

“We are committed to fighting the opioid epidemic in our community,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew Schneider. “We will use our resources to go after any individual who plays a role in contributing to this problem.”

“IRS Criminal Investigation will not tolerate health care providers flooding the streets with dangerous opioids,” said Special Agent in Charge Manny Muriel, of the IRS Criminal Investigation Division. “We will use all of our resources available to prevent the sale of these dangerous prescription drugs that plague our communities.”

