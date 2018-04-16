West Michigan gun store burglary ends with fatal police pursuit

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - Three people were killed Sunday after their vehicle crashed into a tree following a police chase in Berrien County.

WNDU reports the SUV that crashed matched the description of a vehicle used in a break-in at the Black Arsenal gun shop in Stevensville, during which several guns were stolen.

A Berrien County Sheriff's Office deputy noticed the vehicle on I-94 early Sunday morning, leading to the pursuit eastbound on the highway. The SUV lost control on M-139 and collided with a tree near Rocky Weed Road. Three people were killed and one is in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital.

Police have confirmed that the stolen guns have been recovered.

The Michigan State Police is investigating.

