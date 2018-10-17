West Riverfront Park design renderings revealed

DETROIT - West Riverfront Park is expected to undergo some major changes in the coming years.

The park is a 22-acre site located along the Detroit Riverfront. For nearly 100 years it was privately owned and closed to the public. That was until the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy opened the park to the public in 2014.

In April, New York-based landscape architecture firm Michael Van Valkenburgh Associates was chosen as the winning firm in a competition to choose a designer for the park.

The Detroit Riverfront Conservancy hosted several community meetings through the process and even brought together an advisory team made up of people from Detroit. Those individuals visited public places in cities like Chicago, New York and Philadelphia and then reported back on their experiences.

The Conservancy is working with the architecture firm to engage the public in what will be the final design of the project. The Conservancy is also working to raise more funds through public and private support.

The entire project is expected to cost between $55-60 million, and it's estimated to be completed in 2022.

The Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation made a $50 million commitment to the park, which will be made through a $40 million lead gift (grant) to the Detroit Riverfront Conservancy. In addition to that a $10 million grant will be provided to the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan to help and support long-term sustainability of the park.

The Conservancy plans to rename the park "Ralph C. Wilso Jr. Centennial Park."

