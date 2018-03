Westbound I-696 was closed at Dequindre Road due to a fatal crash on March 27, 2018. (WDIV)

A fatal crash has closed westbound I-696 at Dequindre on Tuesday afternoon.

Michigan State Police said they are investigating the fatal crash. The freeway is closed.

The victim or victims of the crash are not currently known. Check back for updates.

(Update) Crash on I-696

Location: WB I-696 at Dequindre

Lanes Affected: All Lanes

Event Type: Crash — MDOT - Metro Detroit (@MDOT_MetroDet) March 27, 2018

