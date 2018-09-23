Westbound I-96 at M-39 reopens after Saturday night vehicle, motorcycle crash

SOUTHFIELD - All lanes of westbound I-96 at the Southfield Freeway are back open after a motorcycle vehicle forced a shut down of the highway.

According to Michigan State Police, a vehicle stalled in the center lane and a motorcyclist ran into it.

The motorcyclist, a 45-year-old man from Flint, was reportedly riding the motorcycle without a helmet on. He is listed in critical condition.

