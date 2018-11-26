Westbound I-96 closed in Livonia after trooper shoots chase suspect

LIVONIA, Mich. - The westbound lanes of I-96 are closed at Farmington Road for a Michigan State Police trooper-involved shooting.

Police said this started as a domestic situation which turned into a police chase on eastbound I-96. The chase then turned around and went westbound on I-96, and then ended near Levan Road with the trooper shooting the suspect.

Bullet holes could be seen in the front passenger side window of the suspect's vehicle.

The condition of the individual is not known at this time. Sources said he is suspected of shooting his girlfriend at a FedEx facility in Livonia, then fleeing police.

It's unclear how long the interstate will be closed but it is expected to be closed into the Monday morning rush hour.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.