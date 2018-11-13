Western Michigan woman charged in death of 6-month old son

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A western Michigan woman charged with murder in the death of her 6-month-old son who was left in a car seat in a sweltering home has pleaded guilty.

Twenty-three-year-old Lovily Johnson entered the plea Tuesday to second-degree murder.

An agreement with prosecutors says she's expected to get a minimum sentence between 15-25 years in prison. Sentencing is Jan. 10.

Police say the boy was ignored for parts of three days last year in an attic bedroom that was 90 degrees Fahrenheit.

