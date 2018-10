A haunted house attraction in Westland was closed down by city officials Tuesday.

The Panic Haunted Experience posted a photo of the stop work order to its official Facebook page with the caption, "Closed for the 2018 season."

Sources close to the attraction said the city hasn't approved a permit for land use.

The attraction's official website said it will be "back better than ever!"

