Westland Lutheran High School assistant principal resigns amid police investigation

WESTLAND, Mich. - A troubling resignation ended the school year at Westland Lutheran High School when one of the longtime teaching staff members left the school under a cloud of suspicion.

Authorities are investigating the conduct of Kevin Wade, formerly an athletic director and assistant principal at the school. Westland Lutheran High School administrators aren't saying precisely what happened but they did report the incident to the police.

The principal sent a letter that went out Wednesday to parents saying in part:

"As a result of conduct unbecoming of a teacher/administrator in our schools, Mr. Kevin Wade has resigned his position effective [Tuesday]. I ask you to keep Mr. Wade and his family in your prayers. We all fall short; we all need that assurance of forgiveness and the eternal love of Jesus Christ."

The principal went on to ask everyone to keep calm and avoid speculation about what happened:

"It is our responsibility as brothers and sisters in Christ to guard our hearts and minds from needless and baseless speculation, from gossip and other expressions that do not help us move forward."

Close to 185 students attend the private Christian school that opened in 1986. It's a part of a larger Lutheran school district across Metro Detroit and like most small private schools the few teachers and administrators wear many hats.

Wade was listed as the athletic director and internet searches list him also as an assistant principal.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.