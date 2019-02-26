Westland man accused of fleeing scene of Detroit crash that left passenger dead

DETROIT - A Westland man is facing charges after he allegedly fled the scene of a crash in Detroit that killed his passenger last December.

John Henry Johnson III is charged with reckless driving causing death and failure to stop at the scene of an accident when at fault, resulting in death.

Police said Johnson, 25, crashed into a building Dec. 6, 2018 in the 8600 block of Puritan Avenue. He is accused of fleeing the scene on foot, leaving behind his front seat passenger, Donald Dwayne Adams, 24.

Adams was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Johnson's bond was set at $150,000 cash/surety. He is due back in court March 7 for a probable cause conference.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.