Westland man arrested for having sexually abusive material involving child, officials say

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland man has been charged with having sexually abusive material that involved a child, officials said.

Paul Collins Lachance, 56, was arraigned Tuesday at 18th District Court on three counts of possessing child sexually abusive material and three counts of using a computer to commit a crime.

The investigation into Lachance began earlier this year, when police learned he was in possession of the abusive material online, according to authorities.

He was arrested after a search of his home, police said.

