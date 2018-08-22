Westland officer receives 30-day suspension for using Taser on man holding 2-month-old baby

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Westland police officer who used a Taser on a man holding a 2-month-old baby has been suspended for 30 days, the Westland Police Department announced.

Here is the full statement from Westland police Chief Jeff Jedrusik:

"The Westland Police Department has conducted an investigation into the taser arrest of Raymurez Brown. I have determined that the arrest of Brown was appropriate and was in line with the laws and ordinances of the City of Westland. I have also determined that due to Brown’s non- compliance the use of a department issued taser on him would have also been appropriate.

"However I feel that the use of the taser at that time, while he was holding the child, was a questionable decision. We are all thankful that the child was not injured.

"As a result, the officer involved will be receiving a 30 day suspension. This incident will give us the opportunity to review all of our use of force policies and our department’s training of those policies.

"We are all aware that being a police officer is a difficult job. This is especially true when the persons they encounter are non-compliant. It is the goal of the Westland Police Department to provide a professional police service and to maintain the safety of both the public we serve and our officers. Maintaining the trust of our community is our top priority."

Westland police explain use of Taser

Westland police said they got two separate calls Friday night about a man yelling and threatening people. When they arrived, officers got into a confrontation with Raymurez Brown, who at some point picked up his baby.

Video of the incident shows Westland police trying to arrest Brown, but somehow during the arrest, he was forced to the ground and Tased with his child in his arms.

Jedrusik held a news conference Monday to respond to the video and the actions of his officers.

“It’s important to remember that due to this man’s noncompliance, our officers were faced with a difficult tactical decision on how to take this man into custody and ensure the safety of the baby,” Jedrusik said.

Family defends man Tased by Westland police officer

Brown's family had a strong reaction to what officials said about the incident.

Police said they didn't want to get into a tug-of-war with Brown, but his family members said officers went too far.

"Quite definitely, justice will prevail in this," Brown said.

Brown was released from jail Monday afternoon.

"He's got Taser marks all over him, a boot print on his head," his attorney, Angela Martin, said. "He's not acting right. Neither is his baby."

Cellphone video of the incident went viral and sparked outrage over the way Westland police handled the situation.

"I wasn't expecting it to get this big," said Kelvin Williams, who recorded the incident on his cellphone.

Westland police Chief Jeff Jedrusik defended the actions of his officers, saying they were inches away from Brown when they used the Taser, ensuring the deployment wouldn't transfer to the baby.

"Officers were in fear that this man was harming the child," Jedrusik said. "He had such a tight grasp on the child. He was uncooperative. He was intoxicated. He was aggressive."

Westland police were called to the area by Barbara Tackett.

"I've cried watching the video because the baby was involved, but Ray was out of control," Tackett said.

She said she got into an argument with Brown and his girlfriend over a roasting pan she wanted back. She said Brown was punching cars and getting in her face.

After meeting with Tackett, officers went to Brown's home and the situation escalated quickly, ultimately leading to his arrest.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.