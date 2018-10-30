Westland pizza shop owner assaulted, hospitalized

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A Westland man underwent surgery after a vicious attack.

Bill VanGoff owns Nautilus Sub & Pizza Shop in Westland. He was assaulted over the weekend and police said they have a suspect in custody.

Police said a disgruntled ex-employee punched VanGoff and then grabbed an object striking the 66-year-old in the face.

VanGoff was seriously injured. He was discovered bleeding on the floor several hours after the attack.

Liz Srock has lived next door to the VanGoff family for more than 30 years.

"I don't believe it was a robbery," Srock said. "Yeah, he said, ' This guy who used to work for me a couple years ago, he's hanging around and he's not a young guy.'"

After running the pizza shop for 42 years friends said VanGoff​​​​​​​ spoke about retiring soon. They're hoping he pulls through and gets to close down the store on his own terms, but because of violence.

Go Fund Me for the family.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.