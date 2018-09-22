Westland police offer tour for those with special needs

WESTLAND, Mich. - No lights, no sirens, no problem.

It was a very quiet, crisp and cool morning at the Westland Police Department and that's exactly how a team of officers wanted it while they hosted some very special visitors for the first time.

Two "A Day for You" event includes a tour that was held Saturday morning for children and young adults with special needs.

The first tour of the morning was geared toward those more sensitive to sensory stimulation. It was held from 10 a.m. until noon and was by appointment only.

It was a big hit as the kids got to see the SWAT equipment room, the gun range and all the vehicles the department uses.

Susan Ehlke enjoyed the event with her grandson. Her grandson, who is sensitive to sensory stimulation enjoyed the hands-on experience the department provided.

Ehlke's son, Michael Krol, was one of the Dallas officers gunned down in an attack on police in 2016. He was from Redford, Michigan.

She's grateful to the Westland Police Department for their support during a very difficult time.

The department is also providing forms for parents to fill out that will inform police of the needs of their children if an emergency were to happen.

Police said having that critical information on hand if a child with special needs were to go missing is crucial for them when the respond to assist.

The second tour is from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. but the lights and sirens will be active. You are not required to RSVP to attend this tour.

This event is located at the Westland Police Department located at 36701 Ford Road, Westland, MI 48185.

