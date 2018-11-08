Westland police say man damaged truck, garage, home after driving into resident's backyard

Westland police are working to identify this man in connection with a malicious destruction of property case. (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are trying to identify a man seen on video damaging a pickup truck, garage and home after driving into a resident's backyard, according to officials.

The incident happened around 3:35 a.m. Aug. 19 at a home in the 27000 block of Van Born Road.

Video shows the man driving into the driveway and sitting in a truck for some time before continuing into the backyard, police said. The truck struck the home, a garage and a pickup truck, according to authorities.

The man got out of the truck and tried to open a door to the home but was unsuccessful, police said. He returned to his truck and left the backyard around 8:40 a.m.

Police said the man was driving a red Ford F-150 pickup truck with an extended cab and a "4x4" logo.

The man is described as white and about 25 to 30 years old. He has tattoos covering both arms. Police said he was wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and white tennis shoes.

You can see video of the man, his truck and the incident below.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Westland Police Department at 734-467-3194.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.