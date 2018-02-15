Westland police search for driver who struck bicyclist on Super Bowl Sunday

Police are searching for a 2008 or later black Lincoln MKZ. (Photo from Westland police)

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are searching for a driver who struck a bicyclist and left the scene of the crash on Super Bowl Sunday.

Police said a bicyclist was traveling south on Newburgh Road near Marquette Street around 11:30 p.m. on Feb. 4 when he was struck from behind by a car.

The bicyclist broke his back and his leg, officials said.

Investigators believe the car that hit the bicyclist was a 2008 or later black Lincoln MKZ. It has damage to the front passenger side bumper and a chrome-colored passenger side mirror that might be missing, police said.

The picture above shows a car similar to the one police are looking for, not the actual suspect car.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Westland Police Traffic Bureau at 734-722-9633.

