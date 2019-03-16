Westland police seeking woman who stole wallet dropped by elderly woman

WESTLAND, Mich. - Westland police are looking for a woman who stole a wallet dropped by an elderly woman last month.

Police said the victim dropped her wallet about 4 p.m. Feb. 9 at a store in the area of Cherry Hill and Merriman roads. A woman grabbed the wallet and quickly left the store.

See a video of the woman below.

The woman is described as white with blonde or light brown, wavy hair. She is about 30-40 years old and has a thin build. She was wearing a black coat and black and white pants, which may have had a camouflage pattern.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call police at 734-721-3179.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.