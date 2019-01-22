Westland sergeant, 2 paramedics bound over on misconduct charges after jail inmate dies

From left to right: Ronald Buckley, Leah Maynard and Matthew Dicosola (WDIV)

WESTLAND, Mich. - A former Westland police sergeant and two paramedics have been bound over on misconduct charges in connection with the death of an inmate at the Westland Jail, according to authorities.

Former Sgt. Ronald Buckley and two paramedics are facing charges in the case. Manslaughter charges were dropped Tuesday when a judge ruled there wasn't enough evidence that their actions caused the inmate's death.

They were all bound over on misconduct in office charges.

Ronald Buckley (WDIV)

Prosecutors said William Marshall died of cocaine toxicity when Buckley, Leah Maynard and Matthew Dicosola wouldn't help him, even after he went into convulsions.

Marshall's family members were in the courtroom Thursday as Buckley, Maynard and Dicosola were charged in their loved one's death. They said they have mixed feelings about the day's developments.

Leah Maynard (WDIV)

Matthew Dicosola (WDIV)

"It's very hurtful," Marshall's brother, Demond Marshall, said. "It's so hard to even talk about."

William Marshall was taken into Westland police custody 10 months ago and started convulsing in his cell, officials said.

"He's screaming for help," Demond Marshall said. "He's screaming. He needs help. He knows he needs help bad."

But prosecutors said nothing was done to help the man.

"Y'all don't help him," Demond Marshall said. "You leave him there to die. It's very unfair."

"To finally just put a face with the abuse that I know my fiance took, it was -- it was hard," said Kaliece Simms, William Marshall's fiance.

Allen Turner said he believes there's a reason his brother's calls for help were ignored.

"Oh, he was a drug dealer," Turner said. "He was this, so they felt like his life didn't matter. So that's what happened. That's exactly what happened."

Family members remember William Marshall as a loving man and a father to four children.

"He was bright," Turner said. "He had a lot of talent, and he passed it on to his kids, to me, his brother."

Family members said they hope the charges against Buckley, Maynard and Dicosola will stick and get justice for William Marshall.

"Ya'll took a beautiful person away," Demond Marshall said. "We will never get that back. This is a moment we'll never get back, and you can't pay me enough to get my brother back."

Buckley was fired from the Westland Police Department.

You can watch Local 4's most recent story below.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.