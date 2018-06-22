Westside Detroit family awakens when stray bullet crashes through home

DETROIT - A 21-year-old man was shot Friday by intruders who broke into his home on Detroit's west side, police said.

ORIGINAL STORY: Sleeping homeowner shot by 3 intruders during break-in on Detroit's west side

According to authorities, three men rushed into the home on Wormer Street near the intersection of Telegraph and McNichols roads and shot the man in the back as he ran for his life.

The men fled the house and got into a stolen black Dodge Charger, officials said.

One of the shots fired hit a neighbor's house. Aaron and his 8-year-old daughter were awakened by the bullet crashing through their home.

"Bullets don't discriminate," said Aaron.

A neighbor said a bullet was fired into his home during the home invasion across the street. (WDIV)

"It's a little more disturbing when you are woken up by it," Aaron said. "It was the sound of the plaster coming down the hallway that also woke me up."

Family came to check on the wounded man as police canvassed the area looking to track down the men who fired the shots carelessly in the neighborhood.

"It's just disturbing that people wouldn't even consider that children might be involved," Aaron said.

