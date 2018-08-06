Westside Detroit woman shot after attempting to stab boyfriend, police say

DETROIT - A woman is in critical condition Sunday after a domestic violence incident lead to a shooting on Detroit's west side.

According to authorities, just before 5 p.m., a 21-year-old woman was shot in the chest and left arm in the 11000 block of Greenfield Road.

Police said a 22-year-old man was arrested, and a weapon and concealed-carry gun permit was recovered.

The investigation revealed the man and woman were involved in an argument and when the man attempted to leave the location, the woman produced a knife and attempted to stab the man. She was shot several times.

Paramedics took the woman to a hospital, where she is listed in critical condition.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.