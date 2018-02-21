Wet conditions may have been cause of train derailment in Wyoming, Michigan

WYOMING, Mich. - Wet weather may have caused a train to derail Tuesday night in Wyoming, Michigan, according to WOOD-TV.

The engines went off the tracks at about 10 p.m. Tuesday in Wyoming.

One engine came to rest on its side next to the tracks. There were no reports of injuries.

City crews brought a backhoe and other equipment. An environmental crew was called to handle the fuel cleanup.

The derailment came as Michigan and other parts of the U.S. deal with heavy rain and flooding.

No serious injuries were reported.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.