What are the most annoying phrases people routinely use in work emails?

DETROIT - People read hundreds of emails each day, and communicating through email has taken on a life of its own.

There's a lot of repeated lingo in emails that people get tired of reading. Local 4's Steve Garagiola took a look at the top phrases that people find most annoying in work emails.

The poll of 1,000 office workers found that people really hate getting an email implying they have ignored a previous email. People said they believe it means the sender thinks they're lazy, incompetent or careless.

According to the survey, the top three email phrases that really get people mad are "per our conversations," "per my last email" and "not sure if you saw my last email."

According to Sherri McDaniel, of Sage Solutions Group HR Consulting, those types of messages are never received well.

You can watch Steve Garagiola's full story in the video posted above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.