What to know ahead of Larry Nassar's sentencing

For more than three decades, Larry Nassar was given access to young and vulnerable girls who needed medical attention, and he sexually abused many of them.

He is expected to be sentenced for the crimes Wednesday after days of impact statements from more than 100 young women.

How did this go on for so long?

For many, the number of victims in the Nassar case is staggering, as is the length of time he was able to get away with sexually abusing his patients.



Throughout the legal process surrounding Nassar's case, there have been several explanations for why nothing was done to stop the situation earlier.



In lawsuits filed by many victims, they claim Michigan State University failed to act after they reported concerns about Nassar's treatment. Student athletes and parents claim they alerted MSU officials, but Nassar continued to work for the university.



Victims have also expressed their reluctance to report Nassar because of his elevated status as a doctor in the gymnastics world. Young women who went public with their stories said they viewed Nassar as a god when they were girls. He was renowned as the best in the business, and victims said they didn't feel like they should question him.

Attorney general considers investigation

Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette is considering an investigation into how MSU handled the situation.



Schuette's office is weighing whether there is enough to launch an investigation into how the situation with the sports doctor went on for so long and if anyone at the university knew what he was doing.



The university hired a former federal prosecutor to investigate whether the school handled things properly with Nassar. The prosecutor concluded in findings to the university that "Nassar fooled everyone around him -- patients, friends, colleagues and fellow doctors at MSU."

The findings also noted that the prosecutor’s investigation showed that no one at the school knew that Nassar was engaging in criminal behavior.

Schuette asked MSU for the findings and the university has turned over what it has.

Nassar gets 60 years in prison for child pornography

Meanwhile, investigators found more than 37,000 images of child porn on Nassar's electronic devices. His lawyers say he "deeply regrets" his crimes.

He was sentenced to 60 years in prison after pleading guilty to child pornography charges including receipt and attempted receipt of child pornography, possession of child pornography, and destruction and concealment of records and tangible objects.

As part of the plea agreement he was not prosecuted for sexual exploitation and attempted sexual exploitation of children, as well as interstate or international travel with intent and engaging in illicit sexual conduct. Those charges were related to an incident which is alleged to have occurred in Nassar's swimming pool with two children in the summer of 2015.

