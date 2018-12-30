When is the right time to put Christmas decorations away?

DETROIT - Christmas has come and gone, and sadly, it's time to take the holiday decorations down, but how soon is too soon? And how long can you leave them up before it gets a little ridiculous?

There's no go-to guide that tells you when it's time to put those holiday decorations up. Some say the beginning of December or right after Thanksgiving, while others may think it’s totally acceptable the day after Halloween.

When it comes time to move on from the holidays, people seem to disagree on this one, too.

“As soon as the ball drops, that’s when you take it down,” said one viewer, referring to the stroke of midnight on New Year’s Day.

For those overachievers who have them up the day after Halloween, they're probably ready for a change of scenery, but those who take a little longer to get them up may be just starting to enjoy the festive decorations

“The kids are still out for holiday break, so they got that feeling of the holiday season,” another viewer said.

The majority of people Local 4 News spoke to all seemed to agree that leaving it up into the new year was fine.

“Like the first day, second day of new year, you gotta take it down,” one person said.

But if you're keeping that tree up into late January or early February, you might be pushing it.

“That’s when you bring out the hearts and you get all festive with the pink and red and white,” another person Local 4 spoke to said.

One couple said they let Mother Nature tell them when it's time to take the decorations down.

“When the tree starts to die, that’s when they’re going out,” they said.

However, that method won't work for everybody, since many people opt for an artificial tree instead.

Regardless, metro Detroiters can rest easy, because the beautiful downtown decorations will still be up for a little longer for everyone to enjoy. The tree stays up until mid-January, while the downtown holiday lights come down on Jan. 21, 2019.

