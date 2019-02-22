When should you take the keys away from older drivers?

DETROIT - Phyllis Bouck, 98, started driving in 1932.

"I know the rules. I don't get on the highway and go slowly," Bouck said.

Patricia Gamler, 93, no longer drives. Instead, her daughter chauffeurs her around.

"It was not my choice. A young lady slammed her car into mine and demolished my car and put me in the hospital," Gamler said.

It can be a difficult situation -- realizing someone you love or care about should no longer be driving. While many seniors are safe drivers, science shows physical and cognitive decline at older ages can have a big impact on driving ability.

Dr. David Bernstein authored the book "Senior Driving Dilemma: Lifesaving Strategies."

"Oh, it's very serious. I mean, I can't emphasize enough the angst that happens when there's a crisis," Bernstein said.

A crash along I-94 in 2015 led an 87-year-old driver to have his license reviewed.

That type of review is not a rare occurrence.

Patty Esselink, the community relations officer for the Canton Police Department, said there are car accidents that involve individuals who might need to have their license reviewed in order to continue driving. Drivers can get that evaluation at the secretary of state's office.

Click here for more information on a driver reexamination.

Esselink said it's important to know that age alone is not an indication someone should stop driving.

“How is their memory? How are their reactions to situations? How is their mobility? How are they moving, hearing, seeing?” Esselink said. “When you put all of that together is it safe for them to continue to drive?”

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration suggests asking yourself the following questions about a driver you're worried about:

Do they get lost on routes they should know?

Are there any new dents or scratchers on their vehicle?

Have they received a ticket recently or experienced a near miss or crash?

Do they take medication that might affect their ability to drive?

Esselink recommends asking yourself the following:

“Would I be comfortable riding as a passenger in that vehicle with my aging parent or friend or family member? And if the answer is, ‘No, I'm not comfortable,’ you need to think about how you’re going to go about taking those keys away from them and making sure you put a plan in place. Taking the keys away -- it’s a big event in their life. So once you take that away you have to have a plan in place so you’re able to figure out: How are they going to get to places? How is their freedom still going to be there, just not as convenient as it usually is?”

It's a tough conversation, but Bernstein said families are a critical part of the "hang up the keys" debate.

"Families and children would rather talk about funeral plans and selling a house before they would talk about taking away the keys from their adult drivers," Bernstein said.

When it comes time to have the conversation about whether to stop driving, the NHTSA recommends that you:

Be sensitive to ways you can help your older adult preserve their self-respect.

Pick a family member or friend the person will hear more clearly than others.

Don't be put off by negative reactions.

Try to find a way for them to continue to stay connected to things that are important to them.

Click here for more advice from NHTSA.

Click here for more information from AAA.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.