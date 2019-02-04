Where are the worst potholes around Metro Detroit?

DETROIT - Metro Detroit drivers are all too familiar with hearing a bump, a pop and a hiss when their tires lose battles with potholes.

Local 4 asked viewers to help us find the worst roads in Metro Detroit, and many people chimed in with pockmarked roads around the area.

When the weather warms up drastically, Michigan drivers know to look for potholes -- but avoiding them can be nearly impossible.

"Especially with the extreme cold and now a warmup," Livonia resident Debbie Amrhein said. "My eyes are sometimes down instead of on the road."

Merriman Road south of Plymouth is coming apart at the seams with plenty of fresh craters this week.

The stretch of 14 Mile Road between Ryan and Dequindre roads is a pothole graveyard that has drivers bumping along over faded patches of asphalt, one almost on top of the next.

It's frustrating for drivers, especially those who voted a few months ago to fix Michigan's roads.

