Where does Michigan rank among most stressed in the U.S.?

Michigan is "living in the middle" based on a national report on which states are the most stressful to live in.

Published by WalletHub, Michigan ranked 20th in overall stress after averaging scores for different types of stress where No 1 is the most stressed and No. 50 is the least stressed state.

Each state was judged on four main categories and several subcategories:

Work-related Stress Average hours worked per week Average commute time Job security Unemployment rate

Money-related Stress Median income Debt per median earnings Median credit score Share of adults worried about money

Family-related Stress Separation & divorce rate Share of single parents Cost of child care Share of parents without emotional support

Health & safety-related stress Share of adults in fair or poor health Mental health Suicide rate Ability to afford doctor visits



Here's how Michigan ranked:

Work-related stress - 25th

Money-related stress - 29th

Family-related stress - 18th

Health & safety-related stress - 10th

Louisiana ranked first while Minnesota ranked 50th as the least stressed state. You can read the full report here.

