Where to find gifts for the nerd you love

It's the holiday season, so it's typically expected for you to get gifts. What if you have no clue what to get for that nerd in your life?

We're here to save you. Here are some suggestions on where to get gifts for these awesome people.

1. Think Geek



ThinkGeek is one of the first places I discovered when I was looking for nerdy things. I mean, with a name like ThinkGeek, it's pretty easy to guess their target audience. On top of T-shirts and collectibles, the company also has a wide variety of other products that are nerdy in nature. If you're an adult who doesn't want to take themselves too seriously, you can get an R2-D2 Coffee Press. They have an entire Home and Office section as well, so your nerd can still let their nerd-flag fly well into adulthood.

2. Hot Topic

Although Hot Topic might have a reputation of catering to the goth crowd, this place has so much more. Dungeons and Dragons? They have it. "Yu Yu Hakusho"? They have it. Hot Topic has a lot, so if you're lost as to where to find something from a particular fandom, try finding it here.

3. Look Human

If you have a nerd who is a lover of jokes, puns, and statement pieces, Look Human has you covered. A lot of stuff is for your nerd who has a sense of humor and isn't afraid to hide who they are. The vast majority of the products have some sort of message, and some of those messages are ones that everyone can relate to.

4. Amazon

It's Amazon. That's really all we're going to say. Amazon has everything.

5. Honorable Mentions

The following are a bit more specific, as you won't find gifts for every kind of nerd in your life. If you're looking for websites with a very specific nerdographic in mind, here are some suggestions on where to go.

Kraken Dice: This for your Dungeons and Dragons buddy that needs some new dice (and these dice are super fancy).

Game Stop: Go online or in store for your gamer friend who never comes outside anymore.

Epic Cosplay: This is for your friend who cosplays on a regular basis at conventions. They most likely need a new wig, as party-store wigs don't always look fabulous.

Pandemonium Games and Hobbies: The very place where our podcast's Game Master buys his gaming supplies!

Where do you get your nerdy gear? Comment below, and stay tuned for another 1d4 article.

